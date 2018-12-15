Report: James Conner unlikely to play vs. Patriots

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 15, 2018, 2:46 PM EST
Getty Images

With the Steelers facing their biggest game of the season on Sunday, they’re expecting to be without their top ball carrier.

Steelers running back James Conner is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conner has been nursing an ankle injury, but after he returned to practice on Friday and was listed as questionable, there was some optimism that he could go against New England. That apparently will not be the case.

Stevan Ridley, the Steelers running back who said he wanted revenge against the Patriots after they “trashed” him following his knee injury, will likely get plenty of opportunities with Conner hurt.

39 responses to “Report: James Conner unlikely to play vs. Patriots

  8. Bell could have torn an ACL in the first game of the season … No single player is sure to be “The” one player to win, or lose a season. It’s still a team game.

  10. Steelers will still win. They were unlucky in Oakland and Pats are not the same team anymore. Goat is not the same anymore. He can’t carry the team like he used t and the Pats D is awful. Steelers will win this one.

  11. Both teams are desperate for a win. It’s hard to make a prediction. I do hope a bad call by an official is not a determining factor in the outcome.

  12. But, but, but just two days ago Pats fans insisted the Steelers were trying to mess with the Pats and that Connor would definitely play. Notice those fans are not around now to admit to being wrong.

    Hint: The Steelers don’t play that silly game that the Pats play with Brady, etc.

  13. Being the optimist I am, I hold onto the hope that having Conner on the sidelines tomorrow means that he’ll be the one who finally convinces Keith Butler how insanely awful of an idea it is to have LBs drop back in coverage against other teams top receivers.

  15. Doesn’t matter. Patriots will win with the help of the refs just like last year and when they played the Chiefs earlier.

  17. won’t matter. goodell raised 5th place trophy millennials and wants parity, including to make sure ne has no chance at the 1 seed. Expect funny business like in the afc title game with dion lewis’s “fumble” or phillly’s two factually illegal tds in the super bowl.

    refs will be in pitt’s back pocket and they will have already made calls into goodell as always

  20. RE LEE says:
    December 15, 2018 at 3:51 pm
    Pats defense will lose this game again.

    4 9 Rate This

    ———————-

    yeah, brady after the blocked punt was fantastic as was gostkowski

    a little tiring needing the d always to be the one to bail out an horribly inconsistent and god awful red zone offense

  21. The Steelers would most likely he in this same position with Bell in the backfield. The entire team, including 99% of the coaching staff has underachieved. When I hear comments like “We need to quit BS’ing around” (Pouncey), and that a “three game losing streak has actually been good for us.” (Foster), it tells me they are not held accountable by Tomlin to do their jobs. Tomlin was touted as a defensive guru…wait, I’m laughing so hard, I can’t finish the sentence. Long and short, the Steelers have too many problems to overcome, and have squandered too many opportunities this season. If they somehow make the playoffs, as bad as I hate to say it, I doubt they go very far. I’ll always he a Steelers’ fan, but my sentiments are right in line with Rocky Bleier’s.

  22. The Steelers secondary is not expected to play tomorrow either, as always they are listed as “questionable”

  24. Glad to see Ridley get his shot.
    Guaranteed he fumbles at least once.
    One of the reasons Pat’s didn’t resign him.
    Under pressure he just loses the ball 🏈 fumbleitis.

  25. I see Tylaw already has the “refs/Goodell ripped us off” excuse ready just in case the Pats lose. Lol. Curious as to how the Patriots are always in the playoffs and, many times, the Super Bowl, if the League has it out for them. Oh, I see, they are just so fantastic, that they can overcome all of these obstacles, and still prevail. Got it!

  27. Did I hear Steelers fans actually say they don’t play the injury game? Explain Ben Roethlisberger then. Dude acted like he suffered a season ending injury and came back in the Raiders game like the narrative told him to do.

  28. steelpenguin6687 says:
    December 15, 2018 at 5:06 pm
    I see Tylaw already has the “refs/Goodell ripped us off” excuse ready just in case the Pats lose. Lol. Curious as to how the Patriots are always in the playoffs and, many times, the Super Bowl, if the League has it out for them. Oh, I see, they are just so fantastic, that they can overcome all of these obstacles, and still prevail. Got it!

    0 1 Rate This

    ————-

    um, err, that is exactly what it is, hence the lies and myths, alongside goodell manufacturing cheating claims at the behest of owners to steal their draft picks.

    NE has 2 more sb wins, easy, without goodell’s cheating

    goodell caught lying and cheating will live in infamy in the nfl annals

    infamy

  29. tylawspick6 says:
    December 15, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    um, err, that is exactly what it is, hence the lies and myths, alongside goodell manufacturing cheating claims at the behest of owners to steal their draft picks.

    NE has 2 more sb wins, easy, without goodell’s cheating

    goodell caught lying and cheating will live in infamy in the nfl annals

    infamy
    —————

    Wow…just wow! Lol. I need to start investing in the tinfoil trade. Seriously, I hope it’s a good game, and that neither sides fans feel they got ripped off.

  30. notwhoyouthinkitis says:
    December 15, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Hint: The Steelers don’t play that silly game that the Pats play with Brady, etc.
    ===================

    Hahahahahahahaha. The Steelers have the most “questionable” players to not play to this point in the season. In other words, they list all the players who will be out as doubtful, just to ensure their opponent is off balance. The Steelers don’t play silly games with the injury report? Please.

  31. tylawspick6 says:
    December 15, 2018 at 4:08 pm

    won’t matter. goodell raised 5th place trophy millennials and wants parity, including to make sure ne has no chance at the 1 seed. Expect funny business like in the afc title game with dion lewis’s “fumble” or phillly’s two factually illegal tds in the super bowl.

    refs will be in pitt’s back pocket and they will have already made calls into goodell as always

    a little tiring needing the d always to be the one to bail out an horribly inconsistent and god awful red zone offense
    ——————————————————-

    That’s either a fake Pats fan post or a tin foil hat post.

    We had a chance for the #1 seed- Bill blew it in Miami.

    The Defense hasn’t “bailed out” the offense in maybe 10 years- if Brady doesn’t score 30 the D can’t handle it. Bill seems incapable of building a good defensive roster, and we haven’t had a pass rush in 10 years.

    Any “inconsistent red zone offense” is on Bill, and his horrid GM and roster building. He’s dismantled a true SB caliber team for NO reason. He traded away 2,000 yards of receiving offense, countless timely PI calls (from Cooks) and 900 rushing yards and replaced them with NOTHING. Amendola, Cooks, and Lewis were already signed to a great deal, or could have been easily signed. And the Sony Michel pick is completely bizarre. RB in the first round? Michel is average in short yardage, can’t run outside, and when he does get into the secondary he has no burst/speed and is caught from behind every time.

    I love the Pats, and hate Goodell as much as anyone, but the notion that it is Goodells “scheme” to keep the Pats from getting the #1 seed is silly.

  32. Pats fan since before Grogan. I wish Conner well on recovering. It’s too bad he won’t get to participate in what should be a great game.

    IMO it’s 50/50 who wins.

  33. vaphinfan says:
    December 15, 2018 at 3:52 pm
    Doesn’t matter. Patriots will win with the help of the refs just like last year and when they played the Chiefs earlier.
    ———
    Well the Chiefs game was at home and this one is in Pittsburgh so I can’t keep track of where they ‘get all the calls.’ I thought it was at home, but maybe it’s away too??? I can’t keep track of all the conspiracy theories. Plus Goodell favors the Pats by taking away 1st round and 4th round picks, suspending the league MCP QB for 1/4 of the season etc…..what an advantage. 🙄

  37. NHPats says:
    December 15, 2018 at 6:50 pm
    Both defenses are a joke. 45-42 Pats with the help of the zebras
    ——————————————————————

    Mr. Nashua you realize the Pats are only averaging 28 pts/game right?

  39. Not a Steeler fan but I’m a Conner fan as he beat an insidious disease that took my mom back in 2016. Hope he gets back on the field soon.

Leave a Reply

