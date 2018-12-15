Report: James Conner unlikely to play vs. Patriots

Getty Images

With the Steelers facing their biggest game of the season on Sunday, they’re expecting to be without their top ball carrier.

Steelers running back James Conner is unlikely to play on Sunday against the Patriots, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Conner has been nursing an ankle injury, but after he returned to practice on Friday and was listed as questionable, there was some optimism that he could go against New England. That apparently will not be the case.

Stevan Ridley, the Steelers running back who said he wanted revenge against the Patriots after they “trashed” him following his knee injury, will likely get plenty of opportunities with Conner hurt.