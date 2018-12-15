Shane Ray, Su’a Cravens healthy scratches for Broncos; Denzel Ward out for Browns

Getty Images

While a combined three cornerbacks are inactive due to injuries for Saturday night’s matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos, it’s two players that are healthy scratches that are of the greatest note.

Linebacker Shane Ray and safety Su'a Cravens are being benched and will not suit up for the Broncos.

Ray, the Broncos’ first-round draft pick in 2015, has just one sack this season. Cravens arrived in a trade from Washington and hasn’t played well this season either.

Cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. (fractured fibula) and Isaac Yiadom (shoulder) are out due to injuries for Denver while the Browns will be without first-round pick Denzel Ward because of a concussion.

Denver will also be without linebacker Shaquil Barrett due to a hip injury. Defensive end DeMarcus Walker and guard Nico Falah are also inactive. Defensive end Derek Wolfe is active after being questionable with a concussion.

Browns tackle Austin Corbett is out due to a foot injury and cornerback Phillip Gaines is inactive with a knee injury. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) and center J.C. Tretter (ankle) are both active after being listed as questionable to play.

Quarterback Drew Stanton, offensive lineman Desmond Harrison, and defensive linemen Chad Thomas and Carl Davis are also inactive for Cleveland.