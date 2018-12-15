Steelers activate Eli Rogers

Getty Images

As the Steelers try to reverse a three-game losing streak, they may have a little more help in the passing game.

PFT has confirmed that the Steelers have activated receiver Eli Rogers.

The 25-year-old suffered, who recently has been getting reps with the first-team offense, a torn ACL in the playoff loss to the Jaguars. He re-signed with the Steelers in July after visiting the Browns, and he has spent the season on the physically unable to perform list.

Rogers generated 594 receiving yards in 2016. Last year, he was limited to 149.

The Steelers have no clear-cut No. 3 receiver behind Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. They each have generated more than 1,000 yards this year; the next highest wideout production sits at 224 yards, an amount generated by Ryan Switzer.