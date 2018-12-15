Steelers place Marcus Gilbert on IR, finally

Getty Images

The Steelers decided to stop waiting for Marcus Gilbert.

The veteran right tackle landed on injured reserve on Saturday, after missing seven straight games with a knee injury. He’d already been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

Gilbert, 30, was a second-round pick of the Steelers in 2011. He became a full-time starter as a rookie, and he’s under contract through 2019.

Matt Feiler has replaced Gilbert at right tackle, and Feiler will now have that job for as long as Pittsburgh’s season lasts.