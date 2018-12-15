Texans, Bears attempting to go from worst to first in their divisions

Getty Images

The Texans can clinch the AFC South and the Bears can clinch the NFC North this weekend. That would complete a worst-to-first transformation for both teams.

Houston was tied for last place in its division last year, at 4-12, and Chicago had sole possession of last place in its division last year, at 5-11. Now both teams are poised to finish first.

Since the NFL realigned to its current format of eight divisions with four teams each in 2002, teams have gone from worst (or tied for worst) to first 23 times. The Texans and Bears are attempting to become the 24th and 25th teams to do it.

That is welcome news in Houston and Chicago. And in New York, Buffalo, Cincinnati, Jacksonville, Oakland, Detroit, Atlanta, San Francisco and Arizona, cities where last-place teams this year will hope they can be first-place teams next year.