Texans escape from New York with a win

December 15, 2018
Two of the league’s most promising young quarterbacks dueled today when the Texans visited the Jets, and it was Deshaun Watson‘s team who came out on top.

Both Watson and Sam Darnold were excellent in a back-and-forth game, but Watson had the advantage of having DeAndre Hopkins to throw to. Hopkins caught 10 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter, and the Texans won 29-22.

Watson finished 22-for-28 for 294 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. The big concern for the Texans is that Watson was sacked six times, and has now been sacked more than any quarterback in the NFL this season. The Texans need to keep Watson healthy, and that’s not the way to do it.

Darnold shook off a slow start and was outstanding for most of the game, engineering long drives, buying time with his feet and finding receivers in the end zone. They came up short in the end, but Darnold completed 23 of 37 passes for 237 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Texans are not officially in the playoffs, but at 10-4 there’s almost no scenario in which they don’t go. The Jets are going nowhere this season, and they fell to 4-10 with the loss.

    If the Jets can get this kid some talent and an offensive mind who will play him to his strengths like his scrambling ability, and accuracy on the run then the AFC better look out. The Jets have an opportunity here and giving Darnold playmakers and help up front should be priority #1.

    Yeah, the AFC is really worried about the Jets braintrust making good decisions and fielding a competitive team.

  8. The Texans remind me of the 2015 Giants who went 11-5. They had a nice record but were not a legit good team, and one who according to all of the stats was not a playoff team…and they showed it in round one that year. Smoke and mirrors by the Texans…not a win yet against a prime time team. No the cowboys arent prime time.

  10. Another end of game deciding phantom pass interference call gives the game to the Texans. Just like the end of game pi call on the chiefs last Thursday. Refs Suck

  11. BS defensive holding call on the game winning drive.

    Officiating has been (continues to be) terrible this year.

    Key word, IF. This team might be completely new from the top down by next season. If you haven’t heard Johnson & Johnson is wrapped up in a huge asbestos scandal that could see the Johnson’s selling the team depending on if their was a cover up or not and who is liable but both Woody and Chris are heavily involved in that company still and they aren’t talking to the media at all and declining any comments.

    Give credit where its due, half the year he had a center that couldn’t even snap him the ball, he won a shootout against Luck, Picked apart the #1 secondary last week in the second half, and just put the Jets on his back against the #2 seed in the AFC without his #1 wide receiver, top two running backs, and starting left tackle with Clowney and Watt in his lap all day. Sorry that it looks like the “lol jets” narrative will slowly fade away the next few years.

    Texans are frauds. One and done in the playoffs

    Texans are fraudulent

    Bunch of haters in Cleavland apparently…were they frauds when they smoked the browns 29-16?

  14. Winning road games against any team is always tuff. That being said I’m glad our kicker is 10 for 10 in the last 3 games….

  15. Todd Bowles is getting fired. The world knows that. The important thing for Christopher and Woody Johnson is to not get starry eyed for Maccagnan because Darnold showed strong promise tonight. Jets beat the Chiefs at the end of last season and the next week Maccagnan and Bowles were given extensions. Tonight is an important night in that the Johnson’s can’t be swayed by the same late season “any given Sunday” wins or moral victories (Green Bay or at New England). Maccagnan’s drafts(save for 2 top 6 picks and a couple of mid-round players) have been terrible. His free-agency record is terrible. Spencer Long playing guard tonight tells you how bad Maccagnan is; the reason why Long is at center isn’t line shuffling or because long is “still hurt”. He can’t effectively and consistently shotgun snap. How do you sign a center to millions (even if Jets have “an out after this year) and he can’t shotgun snap? Maccagnan is known in NFL circles as eccentric, if not aloof which explains the dysfunctional relationship with Todd Bowles. If Todd Bowles had interpersonal issues they would have lost in Buffalo and got their doors blown off tonight. What this means is Maccagnan is as much an issue with the Jets as anything. If the Johnson’s weigh everything and the full body of work and how to best get the best coach and structure in place for 2019 and beyond they have no choice but to fire Maccagnan. Trading from # 6 to # 3 and Darnold falling into your lap doesn’t make Maccagnan the right person to move forward with. Clear the way and get a new culture that takes away the dysfunctional elements in the building altogether.Maccagnan will not get another GM job so Jets will have to eat a year of salary on him. It will hurt a little now but they will be much happier very soon for doing it.

    So the Jets plan is reliant on the owner selling the team and a new owner hiring better coaches and getting new players? Got it.

  17. Until Houston cans BoB, they’ll never be a legit contender. Week after week they run
    nothing but wr screens or pass plays that take forever to develop even though our o line cant pass block, nothing in between, and that falls squarely on the offensive play caller. And if they continue to settle for FGs like they have all year, they’ll get bounced in Wild Card weekend.

    No the cowboys arent prime time.”

    …guess that cancels out the Saints

    What else does your crystal ball say?

