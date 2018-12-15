Washington waives Kapri Bibbs, Marcus Smith

Getty Images

A little roster tweaking on Saturday resulted in the termination of a pair of vested veterans.

Running back Kapri Bibbs and defensive end Marcus Smith were waived on Saturday, one day before Washington’s game at Jacksonville.

Washington also placed long snapper Nick Sundberg (back) on injured reserve, replacing him with long snapper Andrew East.

Bibbs’ and Smith’s roster spots were filled by tight end Matt Flanagan and defensive back Joshua Holsey, both of whom were promoted from the team’s practice squad.

Smith was a first-round pick of the Eagles in 2014. Bibbs, undrafted that same year, spent time with the Broncos and 49ers before joining Washington in 2017.

Bibbs appeared in 10 games in 2018, rushing for 101 yards, generating 102 receiving yards, and scoring four total touchdowns.

Both players will be subject to waivers. If they clear waivers, they will become free agents.