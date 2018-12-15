With Lamar Jackson, Ravens running more, passing less than any other team

Getty Images

To call the Ravens a run-first offense since Lamar Jackson took over as starting quarterback would be an understatement. The Ravens are choosing running over passing like no other team in the NFL.

In the four games since Jackson took over for Joe Flacco as the Ravens’ starter, Baltimore has run the ball 185 times, which is the most of any team in the NFL in that time. Meanwhile, Baltimore has passed the ball just 96 times, the fewest in the NFL over that time.

The Ravens’ nearly 2-to-1 run-pass ratio with Jackson as the quarterback is unheard of in today’s NFL, where NFL teams are averaging 35 passes and 26 runs per game in 2018.

So far this season Jackson has 471 rushing yards, which ranks third among quarterbacks, and just 687 passing yards, which ranks 37th in the NFL.

The question, however, is whether that kind of run-first approach is sustainable in the modern NFL, where rules have been written to favor passing offenses, and where passing has become a much more efficient way to move the football than running. A New York Times article about the Ravens’ new-look offense says in its headline that Baltimore is “unnerving” NFL defenses, but there’s little evidence that Jackson is going to be able to beat elite defenses without putting the ball in the air.

Fortunately for Jackson, he hasn’t been asked to beat elite defenses: The Ravens have won three games with Jackson as the starting quarterback, but those three games were against the Bengals, Raiders and Falcons, arguably the three worst defenses in the NFL. And on Sunday the Ravens face another bad defense, the Buccaneers.

Eventually, however, the Ravens are going to need to see Jackson play well against a good defense. And in today’s NFL, that will mean beating teams with his arm as well as his legs.