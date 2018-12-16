49ers’ Breida, Goodwin, Pettis expected to play

Getty Images

The 49ers’ offense is expected to be in better shape today against the Seahawks.

San Francisco running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (calf), and wide receiver Dante Pettis (foot) were all listed as questionable but are all expected to play, according to multiple reports.

Breida is averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry this season, but he was held to just six yards on five carries two weeks ago at Seattle before suffering an injury that caused him to miss last week’s game.

The 49ers have nothing to play for but have been playing hard, and they’re taking on a Seahawks team that can clinch a playoff berth with a win today.