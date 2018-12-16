49ers lead Seahawks 17-13 at halftime

AP

The 49ers aren’t going away as easily as they did two weeks ago in Seattle when they lost 43-16 to the Seahawks. In fact, the Seahawks are getting more than they wanted out of the 49ers.

San Francisco leads 17-13 at halftime.

Richie James Jr. returned a kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown; Garrett Celek caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens; and Robbie Gould kicked a 28-yard field goal.

The 49ers actually missed golden opportunities for more points: Mullens overthrew George Kittle, who had beaten Seattle linebacker Austin Calitro for what likely would have resulted in a 71-yard touchdown, and the 49ers settled for the Gould field goal after reaching the Seattle 9.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin, who was questionable to play, doubled his touchdown total for the season. He has both of Seattle’s touchdowns, catching passes of 5 and 35 yards. His four touchdowns have come the past four weeks.

Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald is doubtful to return with a right knee injury. The 49ers’ 98-yard drive came with McDougald in the medical tent. Delano Hill replaced McDougald.

49ers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is questionable to return with a knee injury. Tarvarius Moore replaced Witherspoon at right cornerback.