Aaron Rodgers expects to play final two games

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers ended Week 15 in 2017 being asked whether he would play the final two games. The Packers quarterback returned from a fractured collarbone in hopes of rescuing the team’s playoff hopes. When he didn’t, it seemed prudent to sit him.

After Sunday’s Week 15 loss to the Bears, which eliminated the Packers’ postseason aspirations for this season, Rodgers was asked whether he wanted to play the final two games.

“For sure,” he said in his postgame press conference.

Rodgers has not played very Rodgers like this season. In the loss to the Bears, Rodgers went 25-of-42 for 274 yards and threw an interception, only his second of the season which ended a streak of 402 consecutive attempts without one.

Rodgers was asked if he would have a problem with Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst wanting to see backup DeShone Kizer in the final two games.

“Yeah, probably,” Rodgers said, smiling, before adding, “No, look, nobody’s talked to me about it. I want to play, though, so I’m expecting to start and play. In 2005, I remember [Brett] Farve came in late in the season and said, ‘Well, you’re probably going to get a chance to play here.’ It didn’t happen. Now, Brett was 36, I think, at the time.

“I’d like to be out there and lead us the last two weeks.”