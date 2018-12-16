Adam Gase dejected after 24-point loss in Minnesota

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2018, 6:41 PM EST
A week ago, the Dolphins were flying high after a miraculous finish against the Patriots, a hook-and-lateral-plus-another lateral that delivered an unlikely win over the Patriots.

This week, the Dolphins are down and out after a 41-17 flattening in Minnesota. And coach Adam Gase reflects the mood of the team during his post-game press conference.

Asked about the players who were injured during Sunday’s game, Gase said, “Does it matter? Nobody cares.”

Earlier in the press conference, Gase explained what went wrong against the Vikings in very simple and direct terms.

“We just couldn’t stop them, couldn’t stop the run and they were able to do all of their play actions out of that,” Gase said. “That was the last thing we needed to happen was to get behind like that. That puts us in a different mode on offense and we fell apart on special teams. It’s not like we’ve been dominating the run game anyway. We just needed to hold out better than we did, and we didn’t.”

The Dolphins fought back after falling behind 21-0, scoring 17 points in a row before the Vikings scored the final 20, fueled by a defense that picked up nine total sacks. Why so many hits on quarterback Ryan Tannehill?

“Not blocking,” Gase said. “[Tannehill] had a couple chances where guys were open but couldn’t get off. We just didn’t block well enough. We knew what we were in for as far as the pass rush. They just beat us.”

But Gase wasn’t entirely pessimistic. Two games are left, and the Dolphins haven’t been eliminated yet.

“We have to worry about improving on the positive things we have done in the last month and try to get as many guys healthy as possible and go out and try to win one game,” Gase said. 

 The Dolphins have won seven of 14, remaining at .500 despite a season that has featured plenty of misfortune and adversity. That 7-7 record can still be 9-7, which would be the best way to finish, regardless of whether they make it to the playoffs. Especially since owner Stephen Ross remains undecided on whether and to what extent changes will be made after the season ends.

12 responses to “Adam Gase dejected after 24-point loss in Minnesota

  1. The dolphins were lucky last week – reality returned to them this week. A mediocre team filled with limited talent. This is what you deserved – and with the firing of the awful Minnesota offensive coordinator, you had to be dead not to expect Minnesota to run and run and run. This shows poor coaching in Miami.

  3. Outcoached by a 1st time OC Adam. You made zero adjustments to their pass rush Burke. Your playcalling Adam is so predictable that a 4th grader could put a D scheme and beat you. Time for you to lift that hat above your eye line and stop hiding under it and admit you are overmatched and outcoached week after week. The fans deserve a better performance and you are unable to provide it. Mr Ross please relieve him of his duties and allow Riz to run the team the last few weeks and spend whatever it takes to get a real HC to run this team next year. The talent is there, we have 11 starters on IR. So with them back next season and a new legit head coach would be a step in the right direction.

  4. Both lines have to be addressed in free agency and the draft. Especially the offensive line which has been the teams achilles’ heel for the past ten years. The team will have the cap space next year to sign good young talent. Let’s hope the organization makes the right choices on the offensive line and makes major changes to the defense.

  6. Gase is a goner. The team is just way too inconsistent. It must be infuriating to be a Fins fan and see them be good enough to beat the Bears and Pats but also bad enough to put up clunkers like today.

  9. Dejected?! Like he couldn’t see this coming? More like deluded. Get a man in there, Ross. You hired a supposedly offensive wonk who is absolutely shell-shocked by the expectati9ns of this game. Go get a rough leader of men. I wouldn’t retain Gase under any circumstances, unless, of course, you’re cool with mediocrity.

    Unfortunately, since you’ve owned this team, it appears you are.

  10. “We have to worry about improving on the positive things we have done in the last month

    A not as horrible coach would try to improve at the things you are really bad at. Are you going to just practice the hook and ladder next week? That’s about the only positive thing from the last month.

