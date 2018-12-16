Adam Gase dejected after 24-point loss in Minnesota

Getty Images

A week ago, the Dolphins were flying high after a miraculous finish against the Patriots, a hook-and-lateral-plus-another lateral that delivered an unlikely win over the Patriots.

This week, the Dolphins are down and out after a 41-17 flattening in Minnesota. And coach Adam Gase reflects the mood of the team during his post-game press conference.

Asked about the players who were injured during Sunday’s game, Gase said, “Does it matter? Nobody cares.”

Earlier in the press conference, Gase explained what went wrong against the Vikings in very simple and direct terms.

“We just couldn’t stop them, couldn’t stop the run and they were able to do all of their play actions out of that,” Gase said. “That was the last thing we needed to happen was to get behind like that. That puts us in a different mode on offense and we fell apart on special teams. It’s not like we’ve been dominating the run game anyway. We just needed to hold out better than we did, and we didn’t.”

The Dolphins fought back after falling behind 21-0, scoring 17 points in a row before the Vikings scored the final 20, fueled by a defense that picked up nine total sacks. Why so many hits on quarterback Ryan Tannehill?

“Not blocking,” Gase said. “[Tannehill] had a couple chances where guys were open but couldn’t get off. We just didn’t block well enough. We knew what we were in for as far as the pass rush. They just beat us.”

But Gase wasn’t entirely pessimistic. Two games are left, and the Dolphins haven’t been eliminated yet.

“We have to worry about improving on the positive things we have done in the last month and try to get as many guys healthy as possible and go out and try to win one game,” Gase said.

The Dolphins have won seven of 14, remaining at .500 despite a season that has featured plenty of misfortune and adversity. That 7-7 record can still be 9-7, which would be the best way to finish, regardless of whether they make it to the playoffs. Especially since owner Stephen Ross remains undecided on whether and to what extent changes will be made after the season ends.