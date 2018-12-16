All signs point to Joe Flacco being out in Baltimore, #asexpected

Getty Images

As it becomes more and more clear that quarterback Lamar Jackson has become the starting quarterback in Baltimore, it’s becoming more and more clear that quarterback Joe Flacco will be out. The only question is how it happens.

That was the topic of an item posted here last Sunday, the question of whether Flacco would be cut or whether he possibly would be traded. And, as noted last week, the next two years of his contract make a trade more attractive, since salaries of $18.5 million and $20.25 million currently are toward the bottom of the pack when it comes to veteran quarterback contracts.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media suggested on Monday that Flacco could be traded to the team of his choice. As a practical matter, however, there’s no way a team for which Flacco doesn’t want to play would make a play for him. Of all positions, the quarterback needs to be all in. If he’s not, anyone who wants him should be all out. (Also, Baltimore’s commitment to giving Flacco a classy sendoff may not extend to, for example, trading him to the Bengals.)

So who would want Flacco? There’s an important wild card to keep in mind on that one, and it’s the future of coach John Harbaugh. If he leaves Baltimore and if he ends up with a team that doesn’t have a starting quarterback, would Harbaugh want Flacco and, given his benching this year for Jackson, would Flacco want Harbaugh?

There’s another factor to keep in mind, as it relates to the salary cap. If the Ravens trade Flacco before June 1, they’d take the full $16 million cap hit in 2019. If the Ravens cut Flacco with a post-June 1 designation, the Ravens could split the cap hit between 2019 and 2020.

However it plays out, there’s no way the Ravens will keep Flacco around to serve as the No. 2 quarterback at $18.5 million for 2019, unless Jackson gets hurt and Flacco returns to the field and, fueled by a chip on his shoulder and/or a bug up his butt, turns the clock back to 2012.