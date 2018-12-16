Bears beat Packers, clinch NFC North

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 16, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
The Bears have gone from worst to worst to worst to worst to first.

After finishing in last place in the NFC North for four consecutive years, Chicago has clinched the division today with a win over Green Bay at Soldier Field. The Bears can now start getting ready for the playoffs.

The Bears’ defense had its way with Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback who has beaten them so many times through the years — and in Week One of this year. Today the Bears got their revenge on Rodgers, holding him in check, pressuring him often, and forcing him to throw just his second interception of the season with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, a pick that sealed the Packers’ fate.

The loss moves the Packers’ playoff hopes from slim to none, and it firmly establishes the changing of the guard in the NFC North: Not only are the Bears on top this year, but the Bears’ key players are younger than the Packers’ key players. This looks like a rivalry that the Bears could get the better side of for many years to come.

But the Bears aren’t thinking that far in the future just yet. They’re thinking about January, when they’ll host at least one playoff game at Soldier Field, and they’ll be a tough team to beat.

  5. Another Packers loss. What else is new? It sure is fun to see this old Bears-Packers rivalry, though. 100 years and still in Green Bay, WI, how does that happen, lol? Now the Bears are on the rise while my Packers are on the decline. Especially Aaron. But that doesn’t matter to Aaron’s biggest fans. Aaron has even turned Bears fans into traitors. Like my friend frank booth. He can’t enjoy his Bears’ success. He’s a devoted Aaron fan. Anybody who watches football can see it. If you can’t, you don’t know football.

  10. This can’t be. The Packers have been super bowl favorites for the past 10 years and now have missed the playoffs two years in a row with the best QB to ever play the game.

    Yes, the Packers will be on the bottom of the North for years to come. That division is for the Bears, Lions, and Vikings to battle for the next few years.

  16. Congrats Bears for overcoming a couple of potential game losing calls by Nagy but even more so an officiating crew squarely in the Packers pockets. The Bears DL was literally held for seconds at a time on certain plays.

  17. I thought Rodgers said that he knows how to play in Chicago? Aaron cares too much about his interception record. Pack players too young, Rodgers has all the money. Congrats to the Bears! Maybe next year GB.

    Lions need to figure out how to get Stafford to get better first before they think about competing in the North.

  19. minneanderthals says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    Congrats to the bears. The superior team. Best of luck in the playoffs.

    (See, Vikings fans? It is possible to lose without blaming the refs)
    ———
    Um…..just wait….you are the first packer to post.
    But if they officials call a good game, there’s nothing to complain about.

  21. I don’t get all of hate for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is by far the smallest city in the 4 professional sports leagues and they have some of the best fans out there.

  22. Love that a packer fan is talking smack when the vikes just put up 41 points and are still in decent shape to make the playoffs.. had the vikes blown it today, I would have been rooting for you bears fans. Let’s try to keep our rivarily civil, a word most packer fans have to google. Congrats on winning the north. That mack trade was definitely worth it.

  23. Congrats Bears. To the victors go the spoils so they can talk. To say anyone is going to dominate for years is hard to say. Many things change each year. Suggesting Rodgers is over the hill is nuts. I’ll bet my money on him rebounding. Bears d is legit but I don’t see them going to New Orleans and winning and watch out for Seattle

