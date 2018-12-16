Bears beat Packers, clinch NFC North

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 16, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
Getty Images

The Bears have gone from worst to worst to worst to worst to first.

After finishing in last place in the NFC North for four consecutive years, Chicago has clinched the division today with a win over Green Bay at Soldier Field. The Bears can now start getting ready for the playoffs.

The Bears’ defense had its way with Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback who has beaten them so many times through the years — and in Week One of this year. Today the Bears got their revenge on Rodgers, holding him in check, pressuring him often, and forcing him to throw just his second interception of the season with three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, a pick that sealed the Packers’ fate.

The loss moves the Packers’ playoff hopes from slim to none, and it firmly establishes the changing of the guard in the NFC North: Not only are the Bears on top this year, but the Bears’ key players are younger than the Packers’ key players. This looks like a rivalry that the Bears could get the better side of for many years to come.

But the Bears aren’t thinking that far in the future just yet. They’re thinking about January, when they’ll host at least one playoff game at Soldier Field, and they’ll be a tough team to beat.

Permalink 63 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

63 responses to “Bears beat Packers, clinch NFC North

  5. Another Packers loss. What else is new? It sure is fun to see this old Bears-Packers rivalry, though. 100 years and still in Green Bay, WI, how does that happen, lol? Now the Bears are on the rise while my Packers are on the decline. Especially Aaron. But that doesn’t matter to Aaron’s biggest fans. Aaron has even turned Bears fans into traitors. Like my friend frank booth. He can’t enjoy his Bears’ success. He’s a devoted Aaron fan. Anybody who watches football can see it. If you can’t, you don’t know football.

  10. This can’t be. The Packers have been super bowl favorites for the past 10 years and now have missed the playoffs two years in a row with the best QB to ever play the game.

  14. This looks like a rivalry that the Bears could get the better side of for many years to come.
    —————–
    Yes, the Packers will be on the bottom of the North for years to come. That division is for the Bears, Lions, and Vikings to battle for the next few years.

  16. Congrats Bears for overcoming a couple of potential game losing calls by Nagy but even more so an officiating crew squarely in the Packers pockets. The Bears DL was literally held for seconds at a time on certain plays.

  17. I thought Rodgers said that he knows how to play in Chicago? Aaron cares too much about his interception record. Pack players too young, Rodgers has all the money. Congrats to the Bears! Maybe next year GB.

  18. Yes, the Packers will be on the bottom of the North for years to come. That division is for the Bears, Lions, and Vikings to battle for the next few years.

    Lions need to figure out how to get Stafford to get better first before they think about competing in the North.

  19. minneanderthals says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:01 pm
    Congrats to the bears. The superior team. Best of luck in the playoffs.

    (See, Vikings fans? It is possible to lose without blaming the refs)
    ———
    Um…..just wait….you are the first packer to post.
    But if they officials call a good game, there’s nothing to complain about.

  21. I don’t get all of hate for the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay is by far the smallest city in the 4 professional sports leagues and they have some of the best fans out there.

  22. Love that a packer fan is talking smack when the vikes just put up 41 points and are still in decent shape to make the playoffs.. had the vikes blown it today, I would have been rooting for you bears fans. Let’s try to keep our rivarily civil, a word most packer fans have to google. Congrats on winning the north. That mack trade was definitely worth it.

  23. Congrats Bears. To the victors go the spoils so they can talk. To say anyone is going to dominate for years is hard to say. Many things change each year. Suggesting Rodgers is over the hill is nuts. I’ll bet my money on him rebounding. Bears d is legit but I don’t see them going to New Orleans and winning and watch out for Seattle

  24. As Mark Murphy built an amusement park around Lambeau Field, the team he was hired to run was drafting turds like Quentin Rollins and Vince Biegyl and Dean Lowry. That’s Murphy’s legacy: He built an amusement park and his team became a joke.

  25. CoyStoyGin says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:14 pm
    Love that a packer fan is talking smack when the vikes just put up 41 points and are still in decent shape to make the playoffs.. had the vikes blown it today, I would have been rooting for you bears fans. Let’s try to keep our rivarily civil, a word most packer fans have to google. Congrats on winning the north. That mack trade was definitely worth it.

    =======

    Says the Vikings fan whose team has never won a championship in 50 years.

  28. Its not just Mack, they’ve drafted extremely well on that side of the ball and have 6-7 guys that are probowlers and wreak havoc. Its a changing of the guard in the North no doubt, defense wins. Congrats to the city of Chicago.

  32. Like McCarthy, Rodgers has gotten stale – and his performance year isn’t even up to the standards of the other 3 interception machines in the NFCN. If Rodgers was on the Bears, Lions or Vikings their records would be no better. That’s telling.

    Either the decline has started or the chip must grow. I hate to have to wait so long to get excited again for a real game, but it is what it is. The Pack stunk this year and I’m not too proud, stupid or naive to say otherwise.

    On to 2019….. I hope….

  33. Congratulations to the Bears, clearly the class of the division this year. When they rest their starters, they may even allow the Snowflakes to get into the playoffs. No one will be frightened seeing that group come to town.
    For the Pack, a quick rebuild and back next year. I hope they keep Pettine. With all the injuries on defense this year, he’s done a good job.

  35. Congrats to the Bears for a great game today and for their return. I love the haters blaming Rodgers for the L like that INT he “threw” wasn’t deflected off the receiver’s hands.

  37. Congratulations Bears fans. Your team tried to give the game away a couple times, but you still came out on top. I knew the Bears were the better team coming into this game, but I was still hoping the Packers could pull out the upset. Good luck in the playoffs. I may hate the Bears, but I respect the fans. Peace.

  38. Ted Thompson is in failing health back in his home state of Texas. The Green Bay media — which include Rob Demovsky, who writes one sentence stories, and Jason Wilde, who is Aaron Rodgers’ little Toady — couldn’t be bothered to look into a story about a former GM (still on payroll) who has appeared to be ill for the past several years and who was allowed to preside over three of the worst NFL drafts (2015-17) according to NFL.com.

    It took a former ‘scribe, Bob McGinn, who has been denied credentials by the Green Bay PR Dept, to report the Thompson news this week.

    And not a single Green Bay beat reporter has followed up.

  39. Says the Vikings fan whose team has never won a championship in 50 years

    I appoligize.. there’s allot of teams that haven’t won a championship.. my bad for sticking with my team through and through.. what a jerk I am

  40. Too bad the packers have so much of the cap tied up with one player. The only supporting cast they can afford are over-the-hill veterans or kids in their rookie contract. Sub-basement dwellers for as long as PrimaDonna12 is on the team.

  42. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:29 pm
    Congrats on the North title this year to Bear’s fans, a classy fan base.
    >>>>>>>><<<<<<<<<<<<
    Et tu Brute? Beware the Cheese, my friends from Chi Town.

  43. I wouldn’t say “changing of the guard” after one, so far, solid year. Could be but hold your horses. Don’t remember anyone saying Miami was the next best afce team the one year they won the division years back.

  44. From a die hard Packer fan, Congratulations to the Bears, your team outplayed, outcoached, ours. The Bears have a better Defense if not the best in the NFL for several years. The offense is credible but not fearsome which works. Do what you can this year because highly unlikely that is repeates itsf next year. possible yes, just not likely. Even though there is a mountain of excuses from my packers this year I will just tip my hat to the Bears for being the NFC North Championship and wish them the best of luck
    Congrats

  45. minneanderthals says:

    (See, Vikings fans? It is possible to lose without blaming the refs)
    ###

    What did you have to complain about? Was there a game changing call against the Packers?

    You’re getting used to losing to teams with winning records when Rodgers is starting at QB.

    It’s been over 2 years.

  46. CoyStoyGin says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:34 pm
    Says the Vikings fan whose team has never won a championship in 50 years

    I appoligize.. there’s allot of teams that haven’t won a championship.. my bad for sticking with my team through and through.. what a jerk I am

    =======

    Your grasp of the English language is breathtaking.

  47. Congratulations to the Bears! You deserve the NFC North Championship much more than the Packers or Vikings do! Hopefully it will be the official changing of the guard in the North for many years to come, with your team and my Lions ruling over humbled fans in Wisconsin and Minnesota!!

  48. usdcoyotesfan says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:31 pm
    Congrats to the Bears for a great game today and for their return. I love the haters blaming Rodgers for the L like that INT he “threw” wasn’t deflected off the receiver’s hands

    ————————————————————

    What about the first two interceptions that were dropped? It is literally the most overrated stat in football. Many Interceptions are off of receivers hands. Much of the time it is in no way indicative of the quality of quarterback playing. And it certainly does not equate to how many
    wins your team will have! Right Aaron?

  49. I wonder who Erin is gonna blame now? Blamed his receivers already, already gotten his coach fired.

    Over rated, over hyped, over paid. Now, just simply over.

    How long did the Pack sign this stiff for?

  54. Saint Aaron Rodgers adds yet another Failed Comeback to his resume.

    Easily the worst “great QB” when it comes to performing when the game is on the line in NFL history, ranking 84th all-time in that critical stat.

    Oh, but Saint Aaron doesn’t throw picks! The Packers apologists say. But, you have to risk them when you are behind.

  55. Come this February when the offseason starts the Packer fans will again have the Packers as the team to beat in the NFC North as they have been saying all season. And just having a new coach will magically upgrade a garbage roster just like having a new GM was going to do it this year.

  56. I have nothing against the Bears but their fans ought to “thank” an imbecile named Jon Gruden for gifting them a future HOFer in Khalil Mack.

  58. Like I said before one thing Vikings and Bears fans alike we just can’t stand the packers and they’re fans! Congratulations to the new King of the North Bears hoping for a short reign Skol!

  59. As a Packers fan congrats to the Bears tip your cap. Now Packers brass be smart and sit Rodgers these last two games. Theyre eliminated. Philbin will want to start him because he’s trying to win the job. Remove him from that decision. Rodgers is visibly banged up. You get him seriously hurt and it could dramatically hurt your coaching search. See what you have in Kizer. Not saying you should tank but you have 2 first round picks (which should have been traded for Khalil Mack). Play your cards right get the right coach and they are a sleeper team in 2019.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!