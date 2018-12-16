Bears T Charles Leno got engaged on field after Sunday’s win

Getty Images

The Bears got a division title on Sunday and their left tackle Charles Leno got a fiancee.

In the aftermath of Sunday’s NFC North-clinching win over the Packers at Soldier Field, Leno’s girlfriend Jennifer was escorted onto the field. That’s when Leno dropped to one knee and popped the question. Jennifer said yes and there was something else to celebrate in Chicago.

“It was coming soon, but once I found out we could clinch this week, and I was like, ‘I have to speed things up. I have to speed up the process.’ I kind of planned it earlier in the week,” Leno said, via ESPN.com.

Leno said his bride-to-be was “surprised,” but head coach Matt Nagy got a heads up when Leno cleared the plan with him in the days before the game.

We offer our congratulations to the happy couple and wish them a lifetime of happiness together.