Bills win a close one as Lions miss key kicks

Special teams miscues were the difference for the Lions today.

Detroit had a botched snap on an extra point and a missed 48-yard field goal by Matt Prater, two very costly mistakes in a game they would go on to lose, 14-13.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen only gained 16 yards on the ground, but he scored a rushing touchdown, threw a passing touchdown and didn’t have any turnovers in a solid performance. Considering that the Bills’ running backs were devastated by injuries, Allen had to do most of it himself, and he did a solid job.

For the Lions, wide receiver Kenny Golladay was outstanding, with 147 receiving yards, but the rest of the offense was disappointing. Detroit has had a disappointing season, and it wouldn’t be surprising if head coach Matt Patricia fires offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter at the end of the year.

The loss leaves both teams at 5-9 on the season.