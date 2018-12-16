Bucs running on Ravens, off to early lead

AP

The Ravens have made themselves a dangerous team down the stretch by running the ball and playing defense.

The Buccaneers are trying to beat them at their own game.

Peyton Barber just gave the Bucs a 6-0 lead with a short touchdown run, though they missed the extra point on a bad snap which was probably influenced by the rainy and sloppy conditions.

Barber already has 11 carries for 60 yards for the Bucs, who are having more success on the ground than people typically have against the Ravens (who were fourth in the league in rush defense entering the game).

They’ve also held the Ravens in check nicely, forcing a Lamar Jackson fumble and limiting what he can do with his arm (27 passing yards in the second quarter).