Chris Boswell misses field goal, Steelers still up 14-7

The Steelers stuck with kicker Chris Boswell this week, but they may be wishing they went in another direction.

Boswell missed two field goals against the Raiders in last Sunday’s loss and he missed his first field goal attempt this weekend. Boswell came on for a 32-yard try in the third quarter and blasted the kick way outside the right upright for his seventh missed field goal of the year.

The Steelers had to call on Boswell after their drive stalled out upon reaching the 4-yard-line. Jaylen Samuels was stopped for no gain, Ben Roethlisberger took an intentional grounding penalty while under pressure from Lawrence Guy and tight end Vance McDonald couldn’t get his feet in on a pass into the end zone.

All of that means it remains a 14-7 Steelers lead with over eight minutes to play in the third quarter.