Chris Carson gets fourth-down touchdown to tie game

AP

The 49ers kept Chris Carson out of the end zone on second down from the 1 on second down. They kept the Seahawks running back out of the end zone on third down from the 2. They had him stopped on fourth down from the 1.

But Carson somehow, someway crashed his way in for a touchdown with 13:51 remaining in the fourth quarter. Sebastian Janikowski, who missed an extra point in the first quarter, kicked the PAT to tie the game 20-20.

Carson has 19 carries for 109 yards.

It marks his first 100-yard game since Oct. 28 when he gained 105 yards on 25 carries against Detroit.

D.J. Jones had Carson wrapped up first. Carson got out of that only to run into Elijah Lee, who had him wrapped up. Carson still managed to get into the end zone.

The 49ers have settled for two red-zone field goals, including a 33-yarder by Robbie Gould in the third quarter. San Francisco led 17-13 at halftime.