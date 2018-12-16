Colts shutout Cowboys in first half, lead 10-0

AP

The Cowboys wear T-shirts that read: Finish. They haven’t lived up to that motto so far today.

Dallas gained 179 yards in the first half, getting into Colts territory on all three possessions. But the Cowboys failed to get on the scoreboard, and the Colts lead 10-0 at halftime.

The Cowboys’ opening 45-yard drive ended with Denico Autry blocking Brett Maher‘s 48-yard field goal attempt. Darius Leonard recovered at the Dallas 44. The Colts used the short field for the only touchdown of the first half, with Marlon Mack plowing in from 1-yard out.

Indianapolis ended the half with a 43-yard field goal from Adam Vinatieri on the final play.

Dallas’ offensive line struggled in the first half.

The Cowboys began the day without All-Pro right guard Zack Martin, and they lost left guard Xavier Su'a-Filo in the first half with an eye injury. With rookie Connor Williams already playing right guard for Martin, Adam Redmond replaced Su’a-Filo at left guard.

Williams and left tackle Tyron Smith both had holding calls in the first half. For Smith, who has played through a stinger, it was his fourth holding penalty in two games and sixth of the season.

Colts rookie defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, playing only his sixth game of the season, had the first two sacks of his career. Dak Prescott, sacked 25 in his first season and 32 in his second season, now has set a team record with 50 sacks this season.

The Cowboys also failed to convert a fourth down inside the 5-yard line with Margus Hunt blowing up the Ezekiel Elliott run. Elliott was stopped for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-one from the Indianapolis 3. Pierre Desir cleaned up the tackle and forced the ball loose, which the Colts recovered, but either way, the Cowboys were turning the ball over.

The previous play also was a killer with wide-open fullback Jamize Olawale dropping a touchdown pass.

Mack has rushed for 42 yards and the touchdown on six carries. Andrew Luck has completed 11 of 20 passes for 108 yards. T.Y. Hilton has three catches for 40 yards but drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Elliott has rushed for 64 yards on 13 carries but twice has limped off only to return. Prescott is 12-of-19 for 106 yards. Cole Beasley, who briefly left with an injury to his right foot, has two catches for 23 yards, and Amari Cooper two for 16.