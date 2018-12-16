Colts use blocked field goal to take 7-0 lead

AP

The Cowboys moved the ball down the field on their first possession, gaining 45 yards. But Denico Autry blocked Brett Maher‘s 48-yard field goal attempt to keep the Cowboys off the scoreboard.

Darius Leonard recovered the blocked kick at the Dallas 44, got up and ran it to the end zone for what officials ruled a touchdown. But replay clearly showed Leonard’s knee on the ground with Dallas tight end Dalton Schultz touching Leonard.

The overturned call only temporarily kept the Colts off the scoreboard.

Dallas, which allowed only 14 points in the first quarter this season and hadn’t trailed in a game since Week Seven, didn’t make it easy. But the Colts got into the end zone on the eighth play of the drive.

Marlon Mack bulled in from the 1-yard line on third down, giving him five carries for 33 yards and the touchdown on the drive. Andrew Luck went 2-for-3 for 11 yards.