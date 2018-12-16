Cowboys are shutout for first time since 2003 as Colts stay alive

Posted by Charean Williams on December 16, 2018, 4:02 PM EST
The Indianapolis Colts are Texas’ team. Or they at least own Texas after the last two weeks.

Just call them the Lone Star Colts.

Last week, the Colts ended Houston’s league-leading nine-game winning streak with a 24-21 victory over the Texans. On Sunday, with the Texans rooting for the Cowboys, the Colts ended Dallas’ league-leading five-game winning streak.

The Colts did it by handing the Cowboys their first shutout since Nov. 16, 2003, when the Patriots beat Dallas 12-0. That was the third-longest streak in the NFL.

Indianapolis won 23-0, bending but not breaking, to stay alive in the AFC South race. Houston is 10-4 after beating the Jets on Saturday, Colts two games behind with two games to play. (The Titans also are on their way to winning, which will keep them two games back.)

The Cowboys had a chance to clinch the NFC East but will have to wait until next week after Washington’s last-play win.

The Cowboys gained 292 yards and reached at least midfield on all seven series against a Colts defense directed by their former linebackers coach, Matt Eberflus. But the Cowboys shot themselves in the foot (or feet) all day. They had a field goal blocked; they had a defensive holding penalty on Jeff Heath negate an interception; they went only 1-for-5 on fourth down and decided to punt on another fourth-down play after a holding penalty on Joe Looney; Looney’s hold was one of four on the offensive line, with the Cowboys penalized nine times total; fullback Jamize Olawale dropped a touchdown pass; and the Cowboys were minus-1 in turnover ratio.

Marlon Mack became the first running back to gain 100 yards against the Cowboys since Week Three when Chris Carson had 102 yards on 32 carries. Mack gained 139 yards and scored two touchdowns on 27 carries, his third-career 100-yard day.

Andrew Luck completed 16 of 27 passes for 192 yards. T.Y. Hilton made five catches for 85 yards.

Adam Vinatieri, who was on the Patriots’ team that shutout the Cowboys in 2003, kicked field goals of 43, 44 and 23 yards.

Colts rookie defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, playing only his sixth game, had the first two sacks of his career. Denico Autry blocked a field goal and made a sack.

Ezekiel Elliott, who had 100 yards in four of the past five games, ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. He also caught seven passes for 41 yards.

Prescott went 24-of-39 for 206 yards and an interception, while Amari Cooper caught four passes for only 32 yards.

  3. Delicious win by the Colts over the pretenders in Dallas.

    We know now that Dakota is a fraud and is incapable of being a true winner.

    This Dallas team is a fraud and could lose the division.

  6. If they run the offense thru Dak they cant win. If its thru zeke and they ask him to manage the game and the D plays well they can win. If the D isnt doing well and they have to play from behind? That is not good. It has been said and it is true. Prescott is a muscular poor mans Alex Smith. He isnt a good QB

  7. Cowboys needed this lesson before the playoff run. I didnt see the game nor highlights but i hear we beat ourselves in the first half? Turnovers. Zack Martin was a no go so basically we played with two starters on the oline? No worries we won FIVE in a row I didnt expect to win out. Zeke had almost 60 yards rushing in the first quarter alone. With a patch work oline? Then we did what? N O T H I N G . turnovers cant have them. P E R I O D . It is hard enough to win a game in the NFL, you cant GIVE the other team the lead.

  10. Zero points against the 18th ranked pass defense in the NFL… I thought Dak, Zeke and Amari were supposed to be the triplets reincarnated… time to pull out the floppy discs and the VHS tapes I guess.

  16. I was watching the pre-pre-game show on FOX and some guy on there predicted the Colts would win this game. I thought he should have been drug-tested. I’m completely shocked not just that the Colts won but they shutout the Cowboys.

  17. Cooper sure looked like a stud last week. I think he forgot the Eagles had a secondary made out of Practice Squad and Street players.

  19. Maybe ,the Media will shut up about these Guys for a few Days now. They were practically crowning them Super Bowl Champs.

  20. That game was hard to watch. The score was worse than it should have been. Dallas had multiple opportunities to scores and didnt. With that said Colts dominated that game

    Dak isnt good. After over throwing multiple teams during the year, he’s now under throwing trying to compensate for it. Coaching can improve a player but when it comes to accuracy for the most part you either have it or you don’t. Dak isnt accurate regardless of his completion percentage. He also holds the ball way too long.

    Cowboys wont win too many games without their defense playing lights out or going against a subpar defense. Unfortunately we may be stuck with Dak long term and we will waste the good parts of the team that we do have.

  21. Why attack Cooper, he didn’t lose this game the Cowboys did. Overall got outmatched in all three phases of the game. Well deserved win for the colts, their oline dominated. Cowboys will learn from this game and clean up the miscues.

  22. Yeah,the Cowboys had holding penalties. And they deserved them. The Colts overwhelmed the Cowboy’s o-line on multiple occasions. The Cowboys were basically tackling theColts d-line. If either team got a bad whistle in this game, it was the Colts.

  27. The question is how does Dallas lose to a team like the Colts in such convincing fashion? Losing is one thing in a close, hard fought game. Laying a complete, total egg is something else!

  30. ninefingers9 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 4:37 pm
    Man I hope the Vikings get this fraud team in the first round. Skol
    ——————-
    Vikings are in the NFC. No way they play the Colts in the first round.

  31. Dak Prescott is FRANLOSE QB / FRONTLOSER/FRANCHISEKILLER/FRAUDCHISE QB. Now everyone understands that The Eagles were playing with their 11th & 12th cornerbacks of the season last week. INJURIES MATTER! Cooper was playing against guys that may not start in a division 3 college game. Prescott still threw 2 interceptions and lost a fumble. Again today yet another fumble.
    Elliott is starting to show signs of wearing down. He ids as tremendous player but they are going to destroy him and it is starting to show this week and last.

  32. I remember the fist time the Dallas Cowboys were shut out. It was in their prime time debut, the first game they played on Monday Night Football in 1970. A 38-0 blowout loss to the Cardinals, it was the only game Tom Landry coached, in 28 seasons, that Dallas failed to score. It was also the only game after which he did not go over game film with the team. He spared them that humiliation.

    Landry invented game film study, keys and reads, which fundamentally transformed the game of football, in 1953, when in his first start as a defensive back in the NFL he was totally embarrassed by Otto Graham. After that game, Landry became obsessive-compulsive about studying game film.

    Going over game film with him must have been excruciating. He would examine every play eleven times. Position by position, player by player, on offense, defense and special teams. This is what you were supposed to do, this is what you did, this is what happened as a result. Film study with Landry was insufferable–players would walk out of the screening room asking, “Didn’t we win that game?”

    Win or lose, it didn’t matter. Study of game film is all. But yet the first time the Dallas Cowboys failed to score a point, Landry did not go over game film with the team. Instead, he walked into the film room with a football and basically said, “Hey, guys, how about a game of touch?” He took the players out into the parking lot for a game of touch football. He took their minds off of how horribly they had performed and reminded them of the fun in playing football. As a psychological ploy, it worked, because the Dallas Cowboys turned their season around and went on to appear in their first Super Bowl, which they lost disappointingly to the . . . Colts, by a field goal.

    They came back to win it all the next season, but that was mostly on the backs of defensive tackle Lily and quarterback Staubach, who refused to lose. That game, Super Bowl VI, remains the only championship in which the opposing team was limited to a field goal.

    Question: Does anyone think Garrett is capable anything like that? He’s the red-headed stepchild of an idiot owner. He has no clue of how to win.

    So the Dallas Cowboys win the division, so the Dallas Cowboys make the playoffs, so what? They’ll only be bounced out of the first round like a dead cat.

    These are not the Cowboys of old.

