Cowboys are shutout for first time since 2003 as Colts stay alive

Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are Texas’ team. Or they at least own Texas after the last two weeks.

Just call them the Lone Star Colts.

Last week, the Colts ended Houston’s league-leading nine-game winning streak with a 24-21 victory over the Texans. On Sunday, with the Texans rooting for the Cowboys, the Colts ended Dallas’ league-leading five-game winning streak.

The Colts did it by handing the Cowboys their first shutout since Nov. 16, 2003, when the Patriots beat Dallas 12-0. That was the third-longest streak in the NFL.

Indianapolis won 23-0, bending but not breaking, to stay alive in the AFC South race. Houston is 10-4 after beating the Jets on Saturday, Colts two games behind with two games to play. (The Titans also are on their way to winning, which will keep them two games back.)

The Cowboys had a chance to clinch the NFC East but will have to wait until next week after Washington’s last-play win.

The Cowboys gained 292 yards and reached at least midfield on all seven series against a Colts defense directed by their former linebackers coach, Matt Eberflus. But the Cowboys shot themselves in the foot (or feet) all day. They had a field goal blocked; they had a defensive holding penalty on Jeff Heath negate an interception; they went only 1-for-5 on fourth down and decided to punt on another fourth-down play after a holding penalty on Joe Looney; Looney’s hold was one of four on the offensive line, with the Cowboys penalized nine times total; fullback Jamize Olawale dropped a touchdown pass; and the Cowboys were minus-1 in turnover ratio.

Marlon Mack became the first running back to gain 100 yards against the Cowboys since Week Three when Chris Carson had 102 yards on 32 carries. Mack gained 139 yards and scored two touchdowns on 27 carries, his third-career 100-yard day.

Andrew Luck completed 16 of 27 passes for 192 yards. T.Y. Hilton made five catches for 85 yards.

Adam Vinatieri, who was on the Patriots’ team that shutout the Cowboys in 2003, kicked field goals of 43, 44 and 23 yards.

Colts rookie defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis, playing only his sixth game, had the first two sacks of his career. Denico Autry blocked a field goal and made a sack.

Ezekiel Elliott, who had 100 yards in four of the past five games, ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. He also caught seven passes for 41 yards.

Prescott went 24-of-39 for 206 yards and an interception, while Amari Cooper caught four passes for only 32 yards.