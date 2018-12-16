Dak Prescott: Sunday’s loss is a wake-up call

Posted by Josh Alper on December 16, 2018, 5:41 PM EST
Getty Images

The Cowboys had their five-game winning streak come crashing to a halt in Indianapolis on Sunday as the Colts handed them their first shutout loss since the 2003 season.

Dallas turned the ball over, struggled to stop the run and generally resembled the team that no one thought would be in position to win the NFC East in the first half of the season. After the game, one of the talking points around the locker room was that the team needs to use this as a way to realize they haven’t accomplished anything yet.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, that the loss is a “wake-up call” and wide receiver Amari Cooper said the game has to be used “as a reminder.” Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a similar take.

“When you on a winning streak, you think you are better than what you are until somebody comes hit you in your mouth,” Lawrence said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “So, glad we got hit in the mouth today. I can’t wait to hit our next opponents in the mouth.”

The Buccaneers are up next and the Cowboys are going to have to make sure their punches are coming with something more behind them once it’s time for that matchup.

10 responses to “Dak Prescott: Sunday’s loss is a wake-up call

  1. Typical cowboy mentality. The team, fans and media for as long as can remember always think they’re better than they are. As a fan of a team that’s looking at the 5 or 6 seed in the NFC, I’m praying for the 5 seed so we get to go to Dallas in the 1st round. Not saying we’d win but out of all the NFC playoff teams Dallas is the worst.

  5. They’ll win the NFC east since it’s at home vs a terrible tampa team and facing the putrid Giants.

    But they’ll be one and done if they face Seattle/Minnesota

  6. 0 points , nada, shutout, nothing. Good job Jason, Dak, and that thing with that giant hairy head. The best was seeing Jerraha’s puss as the clock wound down. No playoffs for the girls again.

  7. His name is Dakota.

    If you have to have a wakeup call by the 14th or 15th week of the season, you are a loser with a loser mentality.

    What is shocking is how mediocre Dakota is as an NFL QB. He is a good time girl – he only functions well when it is a good day – he cannot rise up and lead his team when the chips are down. He is a fraud. He is a fake QB. He is not a leader. He has exploited excuses to maintain his fake quality status. He is underwhelming in passing TD’s in his career and he’s got a rather tepid post rookie season win/loss rating.

    What is also apparent is that there is now a defense against the Amari addition and this team is simply unable to find anyone who will carry the team. And certainly the bearded woman beater is not capable of doing so. He is a $21 contribution to his team when they need a million dollar one.

