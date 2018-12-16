Dak Prescott: Sunday’s loss is a wake-up call

Getty Images

The Cowboys had their five-game winning streak come crashing to a halt in Indianapolis on Sunday as the Colts handed them their first shutout loss since the 2003 season.

Dallas turned the ball over, struggled to stop the run and generally resembled the team that no one thought would be in position to win the NFC East in the first half of the season. After the game, one of the talking points around the locker room was that the team needs to use this as a way to realize they haven’t accomplished anything yet.

Quarterback Dak Prescott said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, that the loss is a “wake-up call” and wide receiver Amari Cooper said the game has to be used “as a reminder.” Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a similar take.

“When you on a winning streak, you think you are better than what you are until somebody comes hit you in your mouth,” Lawrence said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “So, glad we got hit in the mouth today. I can’t wait to hit our next opponents in the mouth.”

The Buccaneers are up next and the Cowboys are going to have to make sure their punches are coming with something more behind them once it’s time for that matchup.