Dede Westbrook punt return puts Jags up 10-3 before halftime

If you were expecting Washington and Jacksonville to play a high-scoring football game on Sunday afternoon, chances are you haven’t been spending your Sundays watching them this year and we’ve got to wonder why you would have changed your plans this weekend.

The two teams have combined for 153 yards, eight first downs and nine punts over the first 30 minutes of action in Jacksonville. The last of those punts led to the only big play of the half.

Jaguars wideout Dede Westbrook took Tress Way‘s fifth punt of the afternoon, followed his blocking and took the ball 74 yards for the game’s only touchdown. The Jaguars had kicked a field goal after defensive end Lerentee McCray got his hand on another one of Way’s punts in the second quarter and they lead 10-3 at halftime as a result.

Washington’s defense has stymied everything other than Cody Kessler‘s ability to scramble. They’ve sacked him four times, but he’s gotten loose for 44 of their 77 offensive yards on the afternoon. Josh Johnson flashed some running ability for Washington after replacing Mark Sanchez last weekend, but there hasn’t been the same success this time around.

His biggest play was a 17-yard pass to Byron Marshall after the team took possession near midfield. That play got them into Jaguars territory and Dustin Hopkins was able to hit a field goal for Washington’s only points of the day. Five penalties for 42 yards have further hindered their already limited offense and they may need a special teams play of their own to swing things their way.