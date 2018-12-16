Demar Dotson on Dirk Koetter: It’s every man for himself

Getty Images

It seems to be the motto of the day: Every man for himself.

After the Jaguars lost to Washington, a reporter asked Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey about Doug Marrone’s job security.

“I ain’t worried about nobody but myself,” Ramsey said, via Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union.

Marrone has a better chance to keep his job than Dirk Koetter does in Tampa.

The Bucs are 5-9 after Sunday’s loss to the Ravens. They are 19-27 in three seasons under Koetter, winning nine games in 2016 and five games last season.

Buccaneers offensive lineman Demar Dotson was more effusive than Ramsey when asked about trying to save his coach’s job, though the idea was the same.

“It’s every man for himself at this moment,” Dotson said, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m not going to worry about saving Dirk’s job; I’m worried about saving my own. So that’s the way I look at it.”