Derrick Henry finds his way back to the end zone

Titans running back Derrick Henry scored all four of the team’s touchdowns in their Week 14 win over the Jaguars and he’s run the streak to five scores in the first quarter of this Sunday’s game against the Giants.

Henry capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run that accounted for the first scoring of the game. Ryan Succop‘s extra point extended Tennessee’s lead to 7-0.

Henry hasn’t had any of the big hitters that marked his 238-yard day against Jacksonville, but he’s consistently picking up good gains against the Giants. He has 10 carries for 49 yards with just under three minutes to play in the first quarter.

The Titans drove the ball to the Giants’ 30-yard-line on their first drive, but settled for a field goal attempt after a Taywan Taylor drop on third down. The Giants managed just three offensive plays before punting the ball back on a wet day at MetLife Stadium.