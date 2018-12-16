Derrick Henry says “hat’s off to everybody” after second big game in a row

Getty Images

The Titans have won three straight games to push themselves back into playoff position and they owe a big debt to running back Derrick Henry for the last two wins.

Henry ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns against the Jaguars before coming back with 170 yards and two scores against the Giants on Sunday. The 408 yards in consecutive games sets a franchise record that was set by Earl Campbell when the franchise was still known as the Oilers.

Campbell played well before Henry’s time, but Henry knows that the Tyler Rose is good company. Henry also credited his current teammates with setting him up for success.

“Earl Campbell, that’s a beast, man,” Henry said, via the team’s website. “I got a chance to talk to him (in the past), and that’s a legend in my eyes. For me to be mentioned with his name, it’s like a dream come true. Hat’s off to everybody – the offensive line, receivers, tight ends, blocking. For me to have this opportunity, it is all of us.”

The blocking on Sunday included quarterback Marcus Mariota knocking linebacker Alec Ogletree stiff on a Wildcat snap to Henry.

“He knocked the fire out of 52,” Henry said. “I gave him a handshake, and said ‘I owe you one.’ He’s a tough guy — that’s the kind of guy he is.”

Henry ran 33 times on Sunday and showed plenty of toughness as well. More of the same over the final two weeks will bode well for the Titans’ chances of making a second straight trip to the postseason.