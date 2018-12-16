Derrick Henry scouted himself at the bye, and it worked

AP

Titans running back Derrick Henry got one of the coveted (if we describe it that way enough, maybe it will take) PFT Post-Game Phoners, and I opened the conversation by asking Henry what he’s been eating the last two weeks, because I want some of it.

He laughed at that before giving a more serious explanation of what he’s done to improve his game as the 2018 season has unfolded.

Henry explained that, during a Week Eight bye, he studied film from Tennessee’s first seven games of the season, which resulted in an average of 39 yards per game and 3.25 per carry for Henry.

“I was doing too much,” Henry said. “I was trying to make a big play on every carry, but I was going down too easy.”

So he kept it simple since then, and it has worked. In seven games since the bye, Henry is averaging 87 yards per game and 6.69 per carry. He has capped the effort with 50 carries for 408 yards and six touchdowns over the last two games.

Thirty-three of those carries came today, but he said that he feels fine. The Titans, at 8-6, are better than fine — but they still have work to do to get to the postseason.