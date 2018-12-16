Doug Baldwin, Matt Breida, Marquise Goodwin active

Getty Images

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday that receiver Doug Baldwin had a “good chance” to play against the 49ers, and Baldwin will play.

Baldwin is active.

Seattle already had ruled out safety Maurice Alexander (concussion), running back Rashaad Penny (knee) and linebacker K.J. Wright (knee). Guard D.J. Fluker, who was doubtful with a hamstring injury, will miss his second game.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are cornerback Kalan Reed, center Joey Hunt and defensive tackle Nazair Jones.

The 49ers will have running back Matt Breida (ankle), receiver Marquise Goodwin (calf), defensive end Cassius Marsh (concussion), linebacker Mark Nzeocha (groin) and receiver Dante Pettis (foot). All were questionable entering today’s game.

San Francisco, though, still is expected to lean on running back Jeff Wilson, keeping Breida on a pitch count. The 49ers made Alfred Morris a healthy scratch, keeping Matthew Dayes as the third back.

The 49ers already had ruled out safety Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder). Their other inactives are defensive back K’Waun Williams (knee), safety Tyree Robinson, offensive lineman Shon Coleman, offensive lineman Erik Magnuson and defensive lineman Sheldon Day.