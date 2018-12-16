Doug Marrone hasn’t ruled out Blake Bortles for next week

Getty Images

Cody Kessler or Blake Bortles next week? Does it matter?

Perhaps no one other than Kessler, Bortles and Tom Coughlin care anymore, but Doug Marrone said he doesn’t know who will start at quarterback next week.

Kessler made his third consecutive start Sunday. It did not go well.

The Jaguars gained 192 yards, including only 20 passing yards. They scored 13 points. Kessler had two turnovers.

While Marrone said he did not consider going back to Bortles on Sunday, he didn’t rule it out for the Jaguars’ game at Miami.

“I don’t know. I’m going to evaluate everything like I do after every game,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

In Kessler’s three starts, the Jaguars have scored one touchdown and have not had more than 255 yards in any of those games.