Doug Marrone: I’m going to keep coaching as hard as I can

The 2018 season went down the drain for the Jaguars some time ago, but it reached a new low on Sunday with a home loss to a Washington team quarterbacked by Josh Johnson.

It was Johnson’s first start since 2011 and he was playing behind an offensive line studded with backups, but he was able to lead his team to 10 fourth quarter points and a 16-13 victory. The loss is the ninth in the last 10 games for Jacksonville and head coach Doug Marrone was asked about his job security after the game.

Marrone said he hasn’t heard from team owner Shad Khan or executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

“I’m just going to keep coaching as hard as I can,” Marrone said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. “I don’t make that decision.”

The Dolphins and Texans are left on the schedule for the Jaguars and the stigma of losing 11-of-12 to end a season that started with high expectations may be too much for Marrone to overcome.