Eagles and Rams tied after the first half

AP

The Eagles appeared ready to run out the half, or at least not be that aggressive with the ball.

But after Rams coach Sean McVay called a timeout to save a few seconds for himself, the Eagles found a new gear.

Sparked by the Nick Foles to Alshon Jeffery connection, the Eagles drove for a touchdown and a 13-10 lead, before the Rams came back to tie things with a settled-for field goal and a 13-13 halftime tie.

With 2:09 left in the half, the Rams called a timeout with the Eagles facing third-and-5 at their own 40-yard line. That came at a time when the Eagles were calling plays very conservatively (and not executing them all that well). But they came out of the timeout and Foles hit Jeffery for 35 yards, and that sparked something. Three plays later, Josh Adams was in the end zone.

Jeffery has four catches for 87 yards in the first half, and he’s only had two games with that kind of production (none since Week Seven).

The Rams then moved the ball quickly, but Rams quarterback Jared Goff misfired on three straight passes in the red zone, leaving them to take their three points.