Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2018, 12:57 PM EST
Winning the Super Bowl carries with it one specific cost. The following year, everyone the defending champion faces will be extra motivated to come away with a win.

It’s a measuring-stick game; Eagles coach Doug Pederson told PFT following a victory over the Giants that he senses that extra motivation from the opponents this year. And he understands it. Pederson explained that, before the Eagles became the hunted, they used those same games as a way to prove to themselves and everyone else that they belong.

Now at 6-7 and trotting out a backup quarterback as their playoff chances evaporate, the Eagles face one of the few teams that may not be thinking about taking down the most recent Super Bowl winners as other teams have been.

Will that make a difference tonight? The Rams were humbled last week in Chicago, and they need to re-establish themselves quickly. Still, that urgency would be there regardless. Fifteen weeks into 2018, the Eagles finally may be facing a team that isn’t using the contest as a way to show where they are in relation to the best of the best.

8 responses to “Eagles finally get a break from being the hunted

  1. Stop with this non-sense, everyone who watches football knew the eagles win was going to be a one and done. They may very well join the 8 or 9 other teams since the 60s who have won footballs most coveted prize….only to miss the playoffs the following year.

  2. The Eagles, in addition to being Super Bowl champs are among the winningest franchises, with the most playoff appearances and wins in the NFL since 2000. They are without a doubt one of the NFL’s best and most relevant franchises. They have 10 draft picks, a ton of talent, a franchise QB with un almost unlimited ceiling, and one of the best front offices in the league. They will be back with a vengeance next year.

  3. They better have a good back-up QB if they are going to be “back with a vengeance” next season. Glass Wentz doesn’t seem to be the answer.

  4. janvanflac says:
    December 16, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    They will be back with a vengeance next year.
    ————————————————————————————
    Everything you say may well be true, but the reality is they won in the playoffs last year and took the SB with Foles at QB playing lights out.

    Could they be as good or better with Wentz? Maybe, maybe not. There have been plenty of QBs in league history given all sorts of accolades but who could never win the big one. And Wentz may very well be another one of those guys.

  5. This guy always has excuses for losing before the game even starts, then if he wins he writes a book trying to play himself off as a genius.

    Just play the game.

  7. Wentz was a world beater last year, and somehow has better stats this year. But anyone who watched every game knows he didn’t look like a world beater. Inconsistent, sometimes awful throws, especially the deep ball. Maybe it was his back. As an Eagles fan, yeah, I’m a little concerned with the QB spot going forward.

  8. The first team who managed to get themselves banned from the White House. That’s what’s they’re mostly known for.

