Eagles finally get a break from being the hunted

Winning the Super Bowl carries with it one specific cost. The following year, everyone the defending champion faces will be extra motivated to come away with a win.

It’s a measuring-stick game; Eagles coach Doug Pederson told PFT following a victory over the Giants that he senses that extra motivation from the opponents this year. And he understands it. Pederson explained that, before the Eagles became the hunted, they used those same games as a way to prove to themselves and everyone else that they belong.

Now at 6-7 and trotting out a backup quarterback as their playoff chances evaporate, the Eagles face one of the few teams that may not be thinking about taking down the most recent Super Bowl winners as other teams have been.

Will that make a difference tonight? The Rams were humbled last week in Chicago, and they need to re-establish themselves quickly. Still, that urgency would be there regardless. Fifteen weeks into 2018, the Eagles finally may be facing a team that isn’t using the contest as a way to show where they are in relation to the best of the best.