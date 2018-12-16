Eagles go deep, and the Rams may have bigger problems

AP

The Rams were playing pass defense like few have ever seen.

And then things became troublesome.

The Eagles just took a 20-13 lead in the third quarter after Wendell Smallwood exploded into the end zone, but it was the Rams secondary imploding that made it happen.

Somehow or another, both Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor were wide open, and waited for Nick Foles‘ underthrown pass to land on them. Jeffery came down with it for a 50-yard gain.

Then the Rams took the field to respond, without Todd Gurley. He was announced as being questionable to return with a knee injury, and was on the sidelines being checked by athletic trainers. They’re already thin in the backfield, and losing one of the league’s top players is a huge concern.