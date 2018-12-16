Eddie Jackson sprained his ankle in Bears win

Getty Images

The Bears are celebrating a division title on Sunday night, but the frivolity briefly made way for an update on the health of a key defensive player.

Safety Eddie Jackson injured his ankle while intercepting Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during Sunday’s 24-17 win. The interception ended Rodgers’ streak without a pick at 402 throws and the play ended Jackson’s afternoon earlier than expected.

After the game, Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Jackson has a sprained ankle. He said the team expects to have a better idea about Jackson’s outlook in the next couple of days.

Jackson has been a standout on the Bears defense this season. Sunday’s interception was his sixth of the year and he’s scored three touchdowns this year, so you’d imagine the Bears will take every precaution to make sure he’s in good shape for the postseason.