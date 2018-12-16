Falcons blow out Cardinals 40-14

AP

The Cardinals scored the game’s first touchdown. They scored the game’s last touchdown. In between, the Falcons scored 40 points.

Atlanta hasn’t had a good year, but it did have a good day.

The Falcons gained 435 yards on offense, had Tevin Coleman rush for 145 yards on only 11 carries, scored a defensive touchdown and had a season-high seven sacks and two other quarterback hits. Grady Jarrett had two of the team’s sacks.

Julio Jones caught six passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, injuring his ribs on the touchdown catch. He returned but did not have a catch in the second half.

Jones surpasses 1,500 yards for the season, one of only five players in NFL history with 1,500 receiving yards in at least three seasons.

Matt Ryan completed 22 of 36 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns.

Josh Rosen completed 13 of 22 passes for 132 yards and two interceptions, one of which Deion Jones returned 41 yards to the end zone. It was the fourth pick-six thrown by Rosen this season.

With the game out of hand and Rosen taking a beating, the Cardinals pulled him for Mike Glennon. Glennon went 10-of-14 for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Larry Fitzgerald caught seven passes for 82 yards.