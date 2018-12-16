Falcons rolling over Arizona, up 26-7 at intermission

Getty Images

The Falcons trailed 7-0 early. They lead 26-7 at halftime.

Atlanta dominated the Cardinals in the first half.

Josh Rosen has three turnovers, including his fourth pick-six of the season, and the Falcons have outgained the Cardinals 252 to 118.

Matt Ryan has completed 14 of 23 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown. Julio Jones caught the 21-yard score with 13 seconds remaining in the first half. Jones has caught six passes for 82 yards.

Ryan ran for a 1-yard touchdown.

Tevin Coleman has six carries for 74 yards.

Rosen went 7-of-14 for 96 yards. David Johnson had eight carries for 17 yards and a touchdown.

The pick-six came on a pass intended for Johnson that Vic Beasley tipped in the air and Deion Jones returned 41 yards to the end zone.