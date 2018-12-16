Frank Gore carted off, Dolphins not far behind him

AP

It’s going to take more than a miracle to get the Dolphins back in this one.

Not only are they getting their doors blown off by the Vikings (down 21-0 in the second quarter), they’re also without their spiritual leader.

Running back Frank Gore was just carted to the locker room with an ankle injury. The team announced he was questionable to return, though that didn’t look likely based on the way he left the field. Gore’s toughness and reliability are legendary, and the kind of thing the Dolphins need to be able to play their style of football.

And at the moment, nothing is working.

The Vikings offense has a point to prove today (touchdowns on their first three drives), and they’ve held the Dolphins to 47 yards on their first three possessions. This one’s getting ugly, and Gore’s injury makes it even worse.