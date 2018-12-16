Frank Gore out, but Dolphins get back into it

AP

The Dolphins won’t have Frank Gore the rest of the day, as the veteran running back has officially been ruled out with an ankle injury.

But suddenly, the Dolphins do have a pulse.

Even after the Vikings dominated the first quarter, the Dolphins have cut the gap to 21-17 after a couple of big plays.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw a pick-six in the second quarter (his third interception which was returned for a touchdown this year), and their earlier offensive momentum began to falter. The Vikings gained 202 yards in the first quarter, as they raced to a 21-0 lead.

But that seems like a long time ago, after Dolphins rookie running back Kalen Ballage took the first snap of the second half 75 yards for a touchdown, making a game that looked like a blowout suddenly something worth watching.