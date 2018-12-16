Frank Reich: What the defense did today was unreal

Getty Images

Much of the focus on the Colts this season has been on how well quarterback Andrew Luck has played in his return from the shoulder injury that kept him out all of last season, but Sunday’s 23-0 win over the Cowboys put the spotlight in different directions.

Luck was 16-of-27 for 192 yards and didn’t throw a touchdown for the second time this season, which meant there was time to pay attention to running back Marlon Mack‘s 139 rushing yards and two touchdowns. And there was space to laud the team’s defense.

They held the Cowboys to their fewest yards since Week Five, forced two turnovers and picked up three sacks while pitching the franchise’s first shutout since 2014.

“What the defense did today was unreal,” head coach Frank Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “They were absolutely lights out.”

The Giants were on the wrong end of a shutout on Sunday and they’ll be visiting the Colts next weekend in a game Indy needs to win to keep their playoff fires burning.