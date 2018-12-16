Gregg Williams on going for it late: “We came up here to win”

Posted by Mike Florio on December 16, 2018, 9:16 AM EST
We came to win the game.

We’ve been hearing that a lot lately, as if any football team ever shows up to lose the game. We hear it when an unconventional move works (like it did for the Chargers on Thursday night), and we hear it when an unconventional move doesn’t. Last night, it didn’t work for Browns coach Gregg Williams when he opted to go for it on fourth and one from the Denver 10, with a one-point lead and less than two minutes to play.

“The big thing was, we came up here to win the ball game,” Williams told reporters after the 17-16 Cleveland win. “I don’t think anyone was ever worried about me not being aggressive. We came up here to win it. Offensively, we were going to win it right there. If not, defensively we’re going to come back and do it, pretty similar to how we finished the game on defense going all-out blitz. That’s the aggressive nature of this team. They accepted it very well.”

It’s unclear how they accepted the misguided-in-hindsight decision by Williams to call a timeout as the Broncos were in the midst of jumping into the neutral zone as quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to induce a five-yard penalty. If Williams hadn’t done that, the Broncos would have given Cleveland a first down and three knees to a victory.

In the end, it all worked out for the Browns, but it almost didn’t. And if it hadn’t, Williams’ late decisions would be getting much more scrutiny right now, desire to win the game be damned.

8 responses to "Gregg Williams on going for it late: "We came up here to win"

  1. Where Williams and other coaches go wrong in these situations is not on the initial call to go for it on 4th down. It’s in not recognizing that the air went out of the ball offensively once Williams called the timeout in costing them the first down via penalty. At that point Williams should have went for the field goal. But instead he switched the play (from a QB sneak to a Chubbs off tackle run) and kept the offense on the field. Resulting in a two yard loss.

    The Browns are not experienced enough in these situations to shake off an apparent win and expect them to come right back and get the yard needed. Not many teams have that winning veteran presence on the field whose been in these type of situations that creates the confidence to get it done.

  2. Love the aggression, as too many coaches are far too tepid. But you still have to make smart decisions. With an one point lead, he needed to score eight points there to “win”. Anything less than that still put the Broncos in a position to win or tie.

    And yes, you can say you are relying on your Defense if you don’t get the first down, but you put them in a better position when they can defend against a TD rather than a FG. A Browns FG ensures Denver needs a TD to win. The missed conversion meant they needed a FG to win.

    Aggression becomes stupidity in a hurry. Play aggressive and smart football. It’s possible.

    No offense but to listen to it here teams tank. I have always said I do not think they do, it’s just popular to talk about. People’s jobs are on the line when they lose, and the draft is a crap shoot at best.

  4. Spread ’em out and go for it quick. Of you bunch then up you probably should be running a bootleg RPO. But yeah, calling yue time out was the bigger faux pas because I am a fan of going for it there.

    That said You had held them to one touchdown. A field goal requires that they get another. In this instance kicking the field goal is also an attempt at winning.

  5. Oh and his decision making still gets scrutiny from this Browns fan, and hopefully John Dorsey. I’m aggressive but would have added the “sure” points. But that timeout was inexplicable.

