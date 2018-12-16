Gregg Williams on going for it late: “We came up here to win”

Getty Images

We came to win the game.

We’ve been hearing that a lot lately, as if any football team ever shows up to lose the game. We hear it when an unconventional move works (like it did for the Chargers on Thursday night), and we hear it when an unconventional move doesn’t. Last night, it didn’t work for Browns coach Gregg Williams when he opted to go for it on fourth and one from the Denver 10, with a one-point lead and less than two minutes to play.

“The big thing was, we came up here to win the ball game,” Williams told reporters after the 17-16 Cleveland win. “I don’t think anyone was ever worried about me not being aggressive. We came up here to win it. Offensively, we were going to win it right there. If not, defensively we’re going to come back and do it, pretty similar to how we finished the game on defense going all-out blitz. That’s the aggressive nature of this team. They accepted it very well.”

It’s unclear how they accepted the misguided-in-hindsight decision by Williams to call a timeout as the Broncos were in the midst of jumping into the neutral zone as quarterback Baker Mayfield tried to induce a five-yard penalty. If Williams hadn’t done that, the Broncos would have given Cleveland a first down and three knees to a victory.

In the end, it all worked out for the Browns, but it almost didn’t. And if it hadn’t, Williams’ late decisions would be getting much more scrutiny right now, desire to win the game be damned.