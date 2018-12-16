Henry Anderson fined for hit on Steven Hauschka

AP

Jets defensive end Henry Anderson drew the ire of the Bills for hitting kicker Steven Hauschka while the Jets were returning a blocked field goal in last Sunday’s game, but defended himself by saying the play was “legal and fair.”

Anderson was not penalized at the time, but the league did not agree with that assessment. PFT confirmed that Anderson was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness this week.

Hauschka stayed down on the field for an extended time following the play and was on the injury report this week with a hip issue. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Lions, but returned for a limited practice Friday and the Bills didn’t add another kicker to the roster.

Jets cornerback Buster Skrine also heard from the league. He was fined $20,054 for roughing Bills quarterback Josh Allen.