J.J. Watt: Sam Darnold’s got a great future ahead of him

Getty Images

The Jets lost again on Saturday and the season will end in two weeks regardless of how they fare in their remaining games.

Another losing season is no one’s idea of fun and there’s likely to be some changes around the organization as a result, but it looks like there will be something positive to take out of the season. Sam Darnold returned from a foot injury to author a comeback win in Week 14 and the rookie quarterback played well again against the Texans in Saturday’s loss.

Darnold threw touchdowns on either side of halftime to erase a 16-3 Houston lead and led a 15-play, 73-yard drive that put the Jets up with five minutes left in the game. He was 24-of-38 for 253 yards and showed enough to earn a positive review from Texans defensive end J.J. Watt when all was said and done.

“I told him he’s a good player,” Watt said in his postgame media session. “I told him he’s a good player. He ran around all night, made a lot of plays on the run. He can scramble. He can make throws. He’s a good player. And obviously, he’s young and he’s got a great future ahead of him, so I told him he’s a great player and good luck.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien echoed Watt’s comments and it won’t be long before the Jets’ focus turns entirely toward building a team that can make the most of that future.