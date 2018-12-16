Janikowski misses PAT, sees kickoff returned for TD

AP

The Seahawks took the opening kickoff and marched 59 yards on nine plays with Doug Baldwin catching a 5-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson.

But with Seattle seemingly on its way to a second blowout of the 49ers in three weeks, Sebastian Janikowski missed an extra point and the 49ers returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

San Francisco leads 7-6.

Janikowski has missed three extra points this season, with all three coming against the 49ers. His kick Sunday was wide right.

Richie James Jr. returned Janikowski’s kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown. Robbie Gould‘s extra point gave the 49ers the early lead.