Julian Edelman hurt, Patriots down 14-10 after Tom Brady INT

Patriots safety Duron Harmon picked off Ben Roethlisberger for the second time in Sunday’s game in the fourth quarter and a pass to tight end Rob Gronkowski put the Patriots inside the 10-yard-line with a chance to take their first lead of the game.

It was not to be. A holding penalty on Marcus Cannon pushed them back 10 yards and Tom Brady made an ill-advised throw under pressure a couple of plays later that Steelers cornerback Joe Haden intercepted.

Making matters worse was that wide receiver Julian Edelman needed medical attention on his way off the field. There’s no word on his status yet, but Edelman needed help when he took a knee during his initial attempt to walk off the field.

That leaves the Steelers up 14-10 with under seven minutes to play at Heinz Field.

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. ET: Edelman returned to the game.