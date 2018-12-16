Kyle Lauletta “just not happy” about move back to No. 3 on depth chart

Getty Images

Giants rookie Kyle Lauletta made his NFL debut in garbage time against Washington last week and went 0-5 with an interception to close out the Giants’ 40-16 win.

The Giants were on the wrong side of a 17-0 loss on Sunday that featured little good play from Eli Manning, but turning to Lauletta was never a consideration. Lauletta was dropped back to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart and a spot on the inactive list, which means Alex Tanney was the only other quarterback in uniform against Tennessee.

Lauletta said he was surprised to find out that he wouldn’t be active for the game.

“I’m disappointed,” Lauletta said, via the New York Post. “Just not happy, but I’ll do what I can to do my role the best I can, and that was to be on the sideline and try to see stuff out there.”

Shurmur said that having Tanney as the backup gave the team the “best chance to win” on Sunday.