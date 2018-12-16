Kyle Lauletta “just not happy” about move back to No. 3 on depth chart

Posted by Josh Alper on December 16, 2018, 8:15 PM EST
Getty Images

Giants rookie Kyle Lauletta made his NFL debut in garbage time against Washington last week and went 0-5 with an interception to close out the Giants’ 40-16 win.

The Giants were on the wrong side of a 17-0 loss on Sunday that featured little good play from Eli Manning, but turning to Lauletta was never a consideration. Lauletta was dropped back to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart and a spot on the inactive list, which means Alex Tanney was the only other quarterback in uniform against Tennessee.

Lauletta said he was surprised to find out that he wouldn’t be active for the game.

“I’m disappointed,” Lauletta said, via the New York Post. “Just not happy, but I’ll do what I can to do my role the best I can, and that was to be on the sideline and try to see stuff out there.”

Shurmur said that having Tanney as the backup gave the team the “best chance to win” on Sunday.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Kyle Lauletta “just not happy” about move back to No. 3 on depth chart

  1. Tanney should play. Why force a player in that hasn’t come close to earning it? Tanney has been a journeyman thus far but teams keep bringing him in for a reason. He’s at least proven he deserves a place in the league.

  3. You’d think with the Giants likely having the first or second pick, and a great chance at getting the top QB that will be available they’d want to get their rookie as many game reps as possible to see whether they need to use that pick on the QB, or trade down for a bunch of picks in order to strengthen the o-line and defense as much as possible around Lauletta? Continuing to play Manning makes zero sense when it’s a foregone conclusion that he will (and should) be gone after this season.

  5. atwatercrushesokoye says:
    December 16, 2018 at 8:28 pm

    You’d think with the Giants likely having the first or second pick, and a great chance at getting the top QB that will be available they’d want to get their rookie as many game reps as possible to see whether they need to use that pick on the QB
    ————————————————————————————–
    Sounds like they have already made their decision.

  7. Having Tanney on the active roster gave the Giants the “best chance to win.”
    They got shut out. I don’t understand. Someone please explain.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!