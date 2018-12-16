Lamar Miller’s ankle injury isn’t considered “major”

Getty Images

The Texans lost running back Lamar Miller to an ankle injury early in Saturday’s game against the Jets.

Miller made a brief return after initially getting hurt, but wound up ending his night with three carries for eight yards. After the game, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien sounded like he expected Miller to be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.

“I think he will be all right,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle. “I don’t think it’s major, but we’ll have to see when we get back to Houston.”

The Texans could have the AFC South title wrapped up by the close of business on Sunday and getting healthy as possible for the playoffs will be something for the team to keep in mind over the next two weeks. They’d also like to get their run game going — Deshaun Watson has 61 of their 136 rushing yards over the last two weeks — so there’s a variety of things to consider as the regular season winds down in Houston.