LeSean McCoy expected to sit out for Bills

Running back LeSean McCoy said this week that he “could use some more yards” in the final weeks of what has been his least productive NFL season, but a hamstring injury is interfering with that push.

McCoy only saw a handful of snaps against the Jets last week before the Bills shut him down for the day and it appears he won’t see any playing time this time around.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that McCoy will not be in the lineup against the Lions on Sunday. McCoy was listed as questionable after limited practices on Thursday and Friday.

Chris Ivory was also listed as questionable on Friday. Ivory is dealing with a shoulder injury and missing both backs would leave Marcus Murphy as the lead in the backfield for Buffalo.