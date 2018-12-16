Lions’ Kenny Golladay tops 100 yards before halftime

AP

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is having a dominant first half in Buffalo.

Golladay has four catches for 115 yards today against the Bills, and it’s still the second quarter.

There’s no doubt that Golladay is the Lions’ best receiver, especially after they traded away Golden Tate, but some weeks Matthew Stafford struggles to get him the ball. Today Stafford is just launching footballs in Golladay’s general direction and letting him go up and get them. That’s exactly what he’s doing.

For the Bills, quarterback Josh Allen is continuing to make plays with his legs, and he ran for a touchdown today.

The Lions missed the extra point after their first touchdown but have a 13-7 lead late in the second quarter.